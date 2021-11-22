Little Emme Anthony has been viral on Instagram for a whole week. The reason? This video that Jennifer Lopez uploaded of her two children watching the People’s Choice Awards and in which we discover her daughter’s new haircut. A mane bob very youthful and flattering weathered full of movement that reminds us of Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex in New York and that shows that short hair looks great on curly hair.





It always seems that curly hair looks more when it is longer, because that way it has much more curl and corkscrew to show off. Nevertheless, celebrities such as María Pedraza or Sarah Jessica Parker have shown that a Curly short hair comes loaded with volume and movement and it is a very comfortable and young alternative for this type of hair. Now Jennifer Lopez’s daughter is also joining the trend.

We have already seen it in many different short versions. From the manes at the height of the jaw to paraded options that create a more rounded and voluminous mane, as is the case of Emme Anthony. A version of the hair curly very sophisticated that get a more flexible curl as they lose length and with it weight.

However, most curlys They prefer to bet on this short hair accompanied by bangs, which has become an obsession among the lucky ones with curly hair. It’s been a long time since bangs are no longer the monopoly of straight hair and it is so childish, sweet and fun accompanied by a good cut bob. Word even from Emme Anthony.

