Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they continue their love story. The couple, who have been in a relationship for eight months, have enjoyed a family movie day, and for the occasion JLo has opted for a simple look, where the sweater is the real protagonist because it is a real crush.

A piece that we would love to have cloned in Zara, so please, Mr. Amancio Ortega, we invite you to see these images because this sweater would sweep sales.





It’s about a patterned knit jumper of flowers in different shades: green, pink, lilac and garnet with maxi flowers of powdery pink thread. An ideal piece signed by Valentino.





A look that has been combined with ripped skinny jeans, a mauve mask and a shoulder bag of Coach, firm of which she is an ambassador, specifically the model Beat saddle in garnet. A outfit which he has completed with his inseparable boots from his latest collaboration between Timberland and Jimmy Choo.





Photos | Gtres