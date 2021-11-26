In one scene from the film, Lawrence’s character, after seeing the meteorite and learning of its danger, smokes a joint to relax. This interpretation is real, since the actress thought it would be more credible and original to also shoot under the influence of drugs, according to the Yahoo! Movies.

The director explained that the actress asked permission to smoke marijuana in that scene, in which she appears with Meryl Streep and does a monologue of several minutes, and McKay answered yes.

The Oscar-winning actress for “The Good Side of Things” (“Silver Linings Playbook”), clarified that when she smoked the marijuana cigarette on the set “she was not pregnant at that time” To avoid possible confusion, since just two months ago she announced that she is expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney, whom she married in 2019.

In another interview, with the magazine Vanity fair, the actress spoke about her salary in “Don’t look up” (“Don’t Look Up”) and assured that she made about $ 5 million less than DiCaprio despite her being the one who appears first in the credits.

Nevertheless, Lawrence assured that the actor attracts more viewers than she and that he is very happy with his contract, although he also acknowledged that on many occasions it is “extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay.”

And if you question something because it seems uneven, they tell you that it is not a gender disparity, but they are not able to explain what exactly it is. Jennifer Lawrence, actress

The magazine notes that, according to a recent report by Variety, to Lawrence was paid $ 25 million for the film, while DiCaprio received $ 30 million, or 25% more.