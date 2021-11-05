The Blue Origin lander will not land on the Moon in 2024. A judge shatters Jeff Bezos’ dream. At least for now …

The achievements of Jeff bezos with Blue origin they are exceptional. Like Elon Musk’s. Both visionaries raised such successful companies as Amazon and Tesla from scratch, and made enough money to start their own space company.

Own Jeff bezos He has already traveled to space, and has even taken the mythical Captain Kirk in one of his ships. But Amazon founder he had an even greater ambition: land on the moon in 2024. Not him, but his ships.

Although it has long been known that SpaceX will build NASA’s rocket to go to the Moon, a contest was open for build the lunar module that will take the astronauts from the rocket to the surface of the Moon. Blue origin had designed one, the Blue moon that he presented a couple of years ago:

Jeff bezos I was convinced that NASA would choose its lander, above that of SpaceX and other companies that submitted projects to competition.

Even during the presentation of the engine of the module, I even say that: “this is the engine that will put the first woman on the moon“.

But a few months ago Blue Origin was hit hardNASA chose SpaceX to build the lunar module, claiming it was the cheapest project: $ 2.9 billion.

Jeff Bezos made this decision wrong, arguing that they had given priority to the safety of the astronauts, adding a series of extra security measures that made the project more expensive, but that NASA had decided to ignore, in favor of the lower budget from SpaceX.

Bue Origin sued NASA in court, arguing that NASA did not inform them that the important thing was the lower budget, and if so, they would have designed a completely different module.

It even went so far as to offer NASA $ 2 billion, if it chose it to build the module.

But today, Federal Court Judge Richard A. Hertling, has refused to process the complaint, arguing that NASA’s decision conforms to legality.

Blue Origin, therefore, will not land on the Moon, at least on this first mission.

Jeff Bezos has graciously accepted the decision, stating on Twitter that respect the judge’s decision, So what wishes NASA and SpaceX every possible success:

Little by little, the long road to the Moon is clearing.

The Artemis mission, which will put the first woman on the Moon, begins to walk …