Jean-Marc Vallée, director of Big Little Lies and El Club de los Deshuciados, has died

Director Jean-Marc Vallée, who won the Emmy Award for Best Director of a Miniseries for TV for “Big Little Lies,” among other awards, has died in Canada. The fact is known this Monday, December 27, after the family made it public.

The also producer, who also won a Best Dramatic Film nomination in 2013 for his film “Dallas Buyers Club”, Died at 58 years of age.

His representative, Bumble Ward, reported that the artist and businessman died suddenly in a cabin of his property in the suburbs of Quebec City, Canada, during the weekend, without specifying the day.

According Variety, the news of the death was confirmed by his partner, the producer Nathan Ross, but the cause of death is not included either.

In a statement released by Ross, it is said that “Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and trying things differently.” “He was a true artist and a caring and generous person. Everyone who has worked with him saw the talent and vision he had, “he adds. “We are going to miss the maestro, but it is a consolation to know that his great style and his impressive works that he has shared with the world are going to endure.”

Vallée went on to direct movie and TV stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Canadian became a director of the “important” in Hollywood after “Dallas Buyers Club” (The Club of the Evicted) got to be nominated for an Oscar in six different categories, among them, best picture. The film starred Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

Jean-Marc is known to prefer shooting in natural light, giving the actors ample freedom to improvise their scripts and where to position themselves on set.

“They can move wherever they want,” the director said in an AP interview. “I try not to interfere too much. I don’t need to interrupt the performances, ”he added.

Jean-Marc Vallée dies and the networks react

In Hollywood the news of Vallée’s death took by surprise. “Devastating news! RIP Jean-Marc Vallée, who worked with Nicole on #BigLittleLies Season 1 and Season 2, ”wrote one of the actress’s fan Twitter accounts.

Rest in peace, Jean Marc Vallée. The world is a less interesting place without you, ”wrote the agency Hive Communication Collective on Instagram.

HBO also declared itself “shocked by the news of his sudden death.”