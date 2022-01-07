JBL Introduces JBL Boombox 3 Speaker At CES 2022

JBL Boombox 3 delivers massive surround sound perfect for any environment with its new 3-way speaker system, consisting of two midrange drivers and two tweeters.

Its new design provides deeper bass than previous versions and has rich clarity with a more powerful sound. With up to 24 hours of playtime, the JBL Original Pro Sound can liven up any party from sunrise to sunset.

Thanks to its IP67 rating that makes it resistant to water and dust, you can enjoy quality sound in the rain and outdoors. The JBL Boombox 3 features a sturdy metal handle and a striking orange silicone grip that allows it to be portable anywhere.

Thanks to its built-in power bank, the JBL Boombox 3 keeps devices charged at all times, plus its PartyBoost feature allows other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to be connected to it to make the party epic with even more sound. strong.

“JBL Boombox 3 has unique updates from our previous version, with a redesigned look, a new subwoofer and higher sound quality,” said Dave Rogers, president of HARMAN’s Lifestyle Audio Division. “We are excited to expand the JBL Boombox series and offer a loudspeaker with powerful bass that brings any party to life or just life on the go.”

JBL Boombox 3 Features

JBL Original Professional Sound – Provides epic sound all day with deeper bass.

Longer playback time: Thanks to its built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it allows up to 24 hours of playback.

Bluetooth® V5.3 wireless streaming – Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound.

– Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound. JBL PartyBoost: Connect with two JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers to liven up the party.

Connect with two JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers to liven up the party. IP67 Water and Dust Resistant: Take the speaker to the beach or pool without worrying about splashing water, rain, or even falling into the pool.

Built-in Power Bank: charges smartphones and tablets through its USB port even while playing music

