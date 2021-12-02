The emergence of Oliver Solberg has led the Swede to join the Hyundai Motorsport lineup in the 2022 WRC. In fact, the young Scandinavian driver will share with Dani Sordo the third unit of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1, at least as long as there is no fourth car. However, the irruption of Petter Solberg’s son has also had ‘collateral damage’, being Jari Huttunen the main harmed. In fact, his position within Hyundai has been somewhat eclipsed, so Huttunen decided to contest the Monza Rally with one of the M-Sport team’s Ford Fiesta Rally2s, a test in which he also achieved victory with the Cumbrian coach’s vehicle. However, eJari Huttunen’s future is quite uncertain to this day.

In fact, Jari Huttunen hopes to stay with M-Sport and fight for the WRC2 category title next season.. At the moment there have been no contacts with the leadership of the British team, although there seems to be some interest on the part of Richard Millener in having the young Finnish rider. Nevertheless, Andrea Adamo has also shown his predisposition to ‘re-fish’ Jari Huttunen, since Oliver Solberg will already be focused on the premier class and the brand needs a fast rider with experience in the second category of the World Championship. With everything and returning to the option of M-Sport, the preparer manages a list of two or three names to shape its driver line-up for 2022 in the WRC2 category.

Own Jari huttunen has expressed doubts about his near-term future, even if Richard Millener has praised his performance at the Monza Rally after taking the win with little experience in racing. Ford Fiesta Rally2: «I hope to continue with M-Sport, but I don’t know for sure. We’ll see what happens, but I have no news or facts at this time. I think the Ford Fiesta Rally2 performs close to its rivals, much more than I thought when I went to the Monza Rally. I had heard that it is one step behind other cars, but in reality it is not. It’s a little different to drive than the Hyundai i20 N Rally2but that just means I have to change my riding style a bit. It is a competitive car».