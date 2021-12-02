This great cosplay by Enako comes as part of a new collaboration between Attack on Titan and the multiplayer mobile shooter Knives Out. Enako plays my house with the original appearance of the character, with a red bandana, the standard uniform of the corps of soldiers, a pair of precisely modeled swords and a maneuvering team. Two other cosplayers also appear in the photos, representing another member of the rescue corps and an original character from the mobile game.

Enako is one of the highest paid and most popular professional cosplayers in Japan. In a 2021 interview, Enako revealed that she has made more than 100 million yen (about $ 875,000) so far this year, mostly thanks to paid appearances, modeling jobs and the sale of photo books. He usually posts photos of his new cosplay on his Twitter and Instagram, where he has more than 1.3 million and 1.7 million followers, respectively. Additionally, he often hosts live broadcasts where he plays multiplayer shooters like Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Seige.

Perhaps that is why it has been chosen to promote Knives Out, a battle royale-style online shooter for iOS and Android devices (which has no relation to the acclaimed murder mystery film of the same name).

The game is published and developed by NetEase, the Chinese Internet conglomerate that runs other free online games and is also developing the upcoming mobile action game Diablo Immortal together with Blizzard. The new collaboration of Attack on Titan allows players to customize their characters with weapons and accessories inspired by Hajime Isayama’s popular anime and manga series.

This collaboration is one of the ways we Attack on Titan is creating quite a stir at the imminent end of the anime series. Isayama’s original manga came to a controversial end earlier this year, and the anime is set to follow suit with its latest batch of episodes, which is scheduled to begin airing in Japan on January 9. Crunchyroll will simulcast the series in more than 200 countries, with subtitles available in eight languages. Funimation will also stream the series as it airs in Japan in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Australia and New Zealand.