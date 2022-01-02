Japan takes a step forward in esports with the first high school specialized in esports

Esports High School, the first high school specialized in esports, will open its doors in 2022 in Shibuya, Japan. Know the details in this note!

Asia is always one step ahead in technological development, especially when it comes to video games and esports. Now Japan proves it with its first high school focused on esports.

A lot of study and a lot of play

The Koutou Gakuin esports, or esports High School, will begin its first cycle during the spring of Japan with its first students and teachers from the competitive scene or developers. The high school is located in Shibuya, one of the most important cities in the country of the rising sun, in the Shibuya stadium.

Among the main subjects, according to its website, which will have this secondary focused on esports will be FPS (First Person Shooters), TPS (Third Person Shooter), RTS (Real Time Strategy) and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) . On the other hand, esports High School will have subjects such as video game programming, art, history and game design. Their performance with the common subjects of Japanese universities and their high level of study will also be taken into account.

Students will have at their disposal high-end computers with an A7C-R37 cabinet, an Intel Core i7-11700 and the famous Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. On the other hand, graduates will obtain titles such as VR Designers, 3D Designer, Game Designers, FX Designer and programmers. Also, in the area of ​​electronic sports, they will have the possibility of taking the specialization of streamer or eSports Pro.

In January, a small campus will be held for those interested in entering the career of Videogames or electronic sports, with renowned figures. Koutou Gakuin esports is organized by Tokyo Verdy, a soccer team in the country together with NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), a leader in telecommunications in the country. Obviously, all the aesthetics of the place will have as its theme the esports and games of the country, where you can find all the RGB in the world.

