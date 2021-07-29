, third date of the first season Extreme E.make the British have had to give priority to the category of single-seaters. Thus,in the Odyssey 21 of the Veloce Racing team in this event to compete at Spa-Francorchamps. However, the decision is not born of Chadwick’s wish or of his own choice andin which you have to prioritize the championship over other programs.

Chadwick didn’t have the best start to the season at Extreme E. In fact, the British could not participate in the first event in Saudi Arabia due to the accident that her teammate Stéphane Sarrazin had in qualifying. But nevertheless, Chadwick and Sarrazin knew how to turn the tables and get on the podium in Senegal. A result that they will not be able to repeat in Greenland in an Arctic X-Prix, test in which in principle Emma Gilmour will accompany the French pilot. That’s at least the theory, as Gilmour occupies the role of the team’s female reserve driver. For his part, Lance Woolridge is the male reserve driver for Veloce Racing.

Regarding this situation, Jamie Chadwick has been very clear: “Unfortunately, I will miss the next Extreme E race in Greenland. In terms of priorities from a personal point of view, I am not prioritizing the W Series over Extreme E. In fact, it’s a contractual issue and that makes me have to prioritize the W Series above my other competitive program. However, I stay focused on both championships and see great opportunities in both series for my future. After Greenland, I hope to be able to compete in the last two races, they are disputed where they are disputed.