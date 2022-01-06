Horror big name James Wan may have disappointed with ‘Evil’ but he keeps putting his name in genre productions and is now on board as executive producer of a new supernatural horror series titled ‘File 81’ for Netflix, inspired by the found footage podcast of the same name and scheduled for a world premiere next Friday, January 14, 2022, today it has its first trailer.

Between ‘The Blair Witch Project’ and ‘Signs’





The official trailer for the series shows the investigation of a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, mixing cults and science fiction. From Netflix Geeked they have defined ‘File 81’ as what happens “when ‘Paranormal Activity’ meets ‘The Blair Witch Project’ and ‘Signs’.

In the official synopsis from the series:

“When archivist Dan Turner (Athie) accepts a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged video tapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan becomes involved in Melody’s story, he becomes convinced that he can save her from the terrifying end that she met 25 years ago. “





‘File 81’ stars Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Ariana. Neal. Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell they are the authors of the podcast and have co-produced the series while the director of ‘Stranger Things’, Rebecca Thomas, has directed half of the first season.