James Bond Producers Talk About New Actor

As you well know, 007: No Time to Die will be the last time we see Daniel Craig in the role of the titular British agent. We still do not know who will be his replacement, and in fact, his producers previously confirmed that the search for this actor would not begin until 2022. Well, today they have revealed new details about it.

In accordance with Pagmela Abdy, boss of MGM who has worked with Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, directors of the franchise of BondThere have already been a couple of “preliminary” conversations about the new actor for the series. And is that currently, they prefer to give Craig the chance to shine one last time before saying goodbye to paper forever. In the own words of Abdy:

“The door is wide open. We’ve already had a few preliminary conversations with Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, but we want Daniel Craig to have his last festivities. “

Of course there are already a couple of actors interested in playing the character, although as he says Abdy, the door is wide open at the moment but surely they must already have a couple of options under consideration.

Editor’s note: Your producers will have to be very careful with the actor they choose for this role. After all, and if everything goes well, said actor will have to remain as 007 for many more years, so it is not a deliberate decision.

Via: ComicBook