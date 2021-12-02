Jacquemus is one of the most desired designers of the moment and the latest news related to the French fashion house is the launch of its new capsule collection Pink. The line is an ode to the color pink (As its name suggests, of course) and in it we find pieces for women, men, objects in collaboration with various artists and designers and garments designed for the spoiled children of the house.

Pink 2 It is made up of basic garments aimed at children between the ages of 3 and 10. Jacquemus has chosen give life in format kids to the most iconic designs of your brand. Dyed beige and pink, we discovered a hoodie (135 euros), a short-sleeved shirt (60 euros) and a bucket hat (60 euros).





Beyond the irresistible designs of Jacquemus in reduced version, this launch has attracted our attention for the fun campaign images. In them we see how the stylist Morgane Camille Nicolas plays at ease with the create children’s outfits with pieces that mix mini and maxi sizes. The result? Adorable to the max.

Just a month and a half ago we echoed the study of Luxury Kidswear Report that praises that parents “addicted” to social networks are modifying the trends of the children’s fashion industry in the universe of luxury and that now the most cool It is the “mini.mi” trend (which consists of parents and children dressing the same). This new proposal by Jacquemus is further proof of this phenomenon.

Photographs | Jacquemus