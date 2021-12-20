Legendary action actor Jackie Chan could join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in a long-awaited sequel.

The movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings it has been a success raising more than 432 million dollars worldwide. Therefore, in Marvel studios They are already preparing the sequel and could also add a well-known and beloved Asian actor. Is about Jackie Chan.

Remember that there is already a great connection between Jackie Chan Y Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, since that Marvel Studios movie hired Brad Allan as an action director, and he has worked a lot with the Asian actor. But unfortunately he passed away at the age of 48.

It’s normal that Jackie Chan ever come across Marvel studios, since without a doubt his type of cinema coincides a lot with this Cinematic Universe. Because he usually plays charismatic characters with great action scenes and a lot of humor. Something that he always seeks UCM.

The director would be delighted to work with the legendary actor.

In an interview, the director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed that he would love to work with Jackie Chan in Shang-chi 2 from Marvel Studios.

“I mean, if we could ever get Jackie Chan into a movie, it would be a lifelong dream for me.”

Now, this request could come true, since both the actor and the film studio want to reach an agreement. So it will be interesting to find out what kind of character he will play. As, Shang-chi 2 It could take the action into space, as the ten rings awakened a signal on the other side of the Universe. What can bring new allies or a great threat.

Would you like to see Jackie Chan at Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While we wait for confirmation, you can see Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings in the Disney Plus streaming platform.