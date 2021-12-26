Customer service is a fundamental part of the success of any company, that is why primary attention must be paid to the suggestions and needs of consumers, since these are the ones that govern the way in which the trade behaves, with the intention to avoid situations such as density in social networks, since Izzi loses a consumer for not having effective customer service. According to data provided by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), the telecommunications server Izzi has an average of 3.44, complaints to the agency per 100,000 inhabitants.

The affected person takes for granted a reality of customer service, since this cannot specify a process of change of address, because for work reasons it is only available on weekends; however, it points out that the telecommunications company does not perform these services on non-business days.

The complaint on social networks

It is common to find within social networks a number of complaints related to poor services, since Internet users consider this medium as an option to exert pressure, this because at least in Mexico there are approximately 4,103,20 users on Twitter , of which 2,480,000 (60.44%) are actively present, this figure is taken by those affected as an opportunity to be heard, which is why there are cases such as the one presented by a user, who declares his intention to change telecommunications service provider, since it has not been possible to transfer the service to your new residence.

The responses of @ayudaizzi….

They leave much to be desired, what can I do @Profeco???? pic.twitter.com/mIFPd7am66 – Ignacio Villegas (@_ivillegasg) December 25, 2021

Within the post made by the affected person named @_ivillegasg you can see a photograph as a test, with which the user said the following: “The responses of @ ayudaizzi…. They leave much to be desired, what can I do @Profeco ???? ”. In addition, within the photograph you can see a conversation where the complainant comments: “Is it perhaps a sign that I should change company?” In view of this situation, and up to the time of this writing, the account taken from the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office has not been formally presented, nor has any official representative of the telecommunications company.

However, the affected person added a new comment in which he points out the following: “@Profeco my problem is that while @ayudaizzi, @izzi_mx, does not pay attention to me for a change of address, they continue to charge me.” In the same way, it includes a new photograph through a comment where you can see an alleged conversation that takes place between the user and a representative of the telecommunications company.

Where the part in which the requesting user expresses the intention to cancel the service that he does not receive and the inefficiency of Izzi when asking the relationship of the owner is rescued, this being the owner and having various previous records to follow up on his complaint. It is worth mentioning that so far it is unknown what the final result of the complaint is, or that if it is known, it is assumed that brands should pay attention to the complaints and requests presented by their consumers, since in this way they will be able to provide better service.

