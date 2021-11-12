It's official! Naruto comes to Fortnite next week

Naruto is the story of a young ninja who was seen as useless by his village. But, thanks to his effort and work, he managed to become a hokage, the greatest authority figure. For several months, it had been speculated that it could reach Fortnite … Finally, the rumors became true: And it will finally arrive on November 16, 2021.

In their social networks, The official Fortnite account shared a promotional image of their collaboration with Naruto Shippuden.

An interesting detail of this promo is that it used the Latin Spanish translation of the anime. In this way, instead of Dattebayo !!, our protagonist says: Really!!

As we mentioned, specialists like HYPEX leaked some of the possible cosmetic objects that will arrive in Fortnite. As he points out in his personal Twitter account, there was a code article with the name headband.

This is a signature item of the franchise. Probably, if at some point you were a fan of this saga (or if you still are), you will also have used one like this.

Epic added an NPC last patch with the codename “Headband”, there 0 other info about this NPC tho, could it FINALLY be Naruto? 👀 pic.twitter.com/vhAkQWJJxl – HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 16, 2021

The full name of the article is headbandk, the last K could be due to Kurama, known as the Nine-tailed Fox, the spirit that has accompanied our protagonist. Finally, Shiina had already shared that the collaboration between Naruto and Fortnite will arrive during the Battle Pass of the eighth season:

CONFIRMED: Naruto will be in the Season 8 Battle Pass! This was already leaked some time ago, but it was recently confirmed by Donald Mustard (Chief Creative Officer @ Epic Games) in a conversation with @qCandywing. – Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

What is Naruto about?

Naruto (ナ ル ト), is a manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. The play tells the story of a teenage ninja, who aspires to become the Hokage, leader of his village, with the purpose of being recognized as someone important within the village and among his companions.

The series is based on a one-shot that Masashi Kishimoto, its author, made in August 1996 for Akamaru Jump magazine.. As of November 1999, Naruto became a regular publication by Shūeisha publisher in the Japanese weekly magazine Shōnen Jump, having since been compiled into seventy-two volumes.

This work reached its end on November 10, 2014 and has continued in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, in which we meet the new generation of ninjas.

The end of Kurama, the great bijuu spirit

While One Piece celebrates its new Netflix live-action, it seems that this franchise wants to revive his first two sagas, in which we saw how Naruto Uzumaki he grew up along his ninja path. At first, he was just a little boy who dreamed of being a hokage. But, he hid a great power within him. The most powerful ninja in his village had sealed Kurama inside the baby’s body to contain him and all his destructive power.

Coming to the chunin exams, he proved that not only did he have the will to become a ninja, but that he would be the best the world had ever known. So, slowly he was gaining the respect of the entire ninja community, even of his adversaries like Orochimaru or Pain. So, Naruto ended up becoming that powerful ninja, thanks to Kurama’s help.

Here, the key piece was always Kurama, the fox with the nine tails, with whom our protagonist forged an important relationship. Who resided inside the body of little Naruto

In past chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the continuation of his saga, we discover that the Uzumaki’s Bayron Mode could end his own life. Despite this, our hero decided to use it in order to stop his current adversary, the powerful Otsutsuki. In this way, he would have saved the village, Sasuke Uchiha, and his own son.

So far we had seen the long-awaited fight between our protagonist and Otsutsuki as a race against time in which Naruto was losing his strength. Fortunately, this technique did not take his spirit, which was the great payoff he had. Instead, Kurama, the nine-tailed fox, decided to sacrifice himself as long as his great friend can continue his life alongside his family.

But now that Kurama is no longer with him, after the tragic events in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations worth wondering What will be the future of this powerful ninja?.