Peta has started with a drastic initiative, which undoubtedly marks the route of this organization and the capacity with which it seeks to stand out in the market with its message against animal cruelty and in favor of the ethical treatment of living beings, therefore that his creative proposal, to sell a clothing line made with “human skin”, becomes a unique idea and of great value due to the creative capacity of the message.

Among the elements that the brand stands out are those that have to do with the way in which it innovates and mainly with the aspects that help transform the market, into one where the ability of a brand to transcend its message of activism is not wasted. .

“Human skin” clothing

Peta is used to activating disruptive campaigns, with which she seeks to generate awareness of her message, which is to promote the battle against animal cruelty and support the ethical treatment of them.

Under this proposal, an element that has consolidated the famous organization has been the capacity with which it has managed to innovate in the market and not only that, the opportunity it has used to understand the environment and the need for drastic messages.

With this in mind, it is worth taking into account a series of elements from which it becomes tremendously relevant to assume tasks that help define resources, that help us better understand the market and the need for messages with this weight, in order to power your ideas.

When you enter the international domain of the organization you find the section of a supposed online store, which the organization activated to promote the brand “Urban Outraged”.

On the site, Peta’s message is that the skin is put on by the consumer and the shipping is their responsibility. Of the products shown there is a skirt named Juliet, the Sofie dress and the Avery jacket, which is the most grotesque of all the garments, since it shows parts of human faces such as eyelids, mouths and ears.

He also released a belt that he named Adrián and a pair of pants that he has named after Dan, while a pair of boots that have human teeth for soles are called Meg.

When you click on any product, an online shopping experience is offered, with buttons that help you choose quantity and size, as well as those that lead the user to complete their purchase.

“Our signature Meg boot is our most popular style, but make no mistake: each boot features its own special touches, depending on which part of Meg was used. She was aging beautifully, so most of the work was already done for us, but we still managed to get a little more tan. With each kick and yell came many hammer blows to ensure that the leather remained soft and supple. We managed to clean most of the blood, but you can expect an occasional drop as a result of the artisan process, ”he describes in his grotesque footwear.

The activation of this campaign is a very powerful message from Peta and reminds us of the challenge that exists in the market to innovate and do it strategically.

Urban Outraged online store home appearance:

Genuine “human” leather that doesn’t break the bank? Yes, please! Urban Outraged’s leather goods may have cost someone an arm and a leg, but at least it wasn’t you. More about the products: https://t.co/O11bANNX72 pic.twitter.com/Eu8tQl5PMm – PETA (@peta) November 29, 2021

Product appearance with resources that allow you to choose quantity and size of the garment or accessory:

PETA Channels Leatherface With Faux “Urban Outraged” Clothing Line Made from “Genuine Human Leather” https://t.co/lLruwWr2P0 pic.twitter.com/LIBBZxhGo2 – Pierre Roustan, Visceral Horror Author (@Starwise) November 29, 2021

