The new Xiaomi 12 family is getting closer every day, and so all the rumors that come from China tell it. After the recent leak of the possible final design that the Xiaomi 12 will adopt by LetsGoDigital, today it is the turn of his brother Ultra who, For the first time, it has been shown in a render revealing what would be its final rear design.

On this occasion, it was the popular leaker HoiINDI the person in charge of sharing these images in which we can see the rear redesign that this device will suffer, keeping the rear panel that we saw in the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, but adding other elements like a main sensor of 200 MP.

Under-screen camera and fast charging up to 200W

In this case, as we can read through Gizchina, the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be one of the first terminals on the market to incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor, 200 MP main camera and a brutal fast charge that will reach 200W of power.





Some details that we can extract from these renders are for example the location of its front camera, which everything seems to indicate that it will be placed under the panel As we have seen recently in the Xiaomi Mix 4. In addition, its rear module would change slightly, showing the small built-in screen and the camera module separately, and not being all the same piece as we have seen in the current Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

For the rest, we do not know much more about this device. The only thing we must bear in mind is that these rumors They point out that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be launched approximately in June of next yearTherefore, at least on paper, we will have to wait a long time to meet the company’s most expensive and high-performance phone.

Source | HoiINDI