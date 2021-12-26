Until now, the Chinese manufacturer had only officially spoken about the presentation of the Xiaomi 12, the brand’s new top of the range. We all assumed that MIUI 13, the new version of the customization layer, would be presented next to it. But it was not until a few minutes ago that this presentation date was officially confirmed. As is customary in the company, a teaser has invited us to attend the presentation of the new layer on next December 28 , the same day that the presentation of the brand’s top of the range will take place. They will do it at 19:30 Spanish time , so we will be very attentive to tell you everything that happens in it.

The new version of MIUI has been delayed a lot, compared to the initial date in which many of us expected it. In fact, its predecessor has had to launch up to three different versions, in order to extend the wait until version 13. Now this wait is over, after the Chinese brand officially announced the presentation date.

In the image of the presentation we can see the logo of MIUI 13, along with the date of this event. Therefore, next Tuesday we can undoubtedly enjoy one of the most anticipated presentations of the Chinese manufacturer. And it is that the new layer of personalization should have been presented at least half a year ago. But the successive problems of previous versions, such as MIUI 12, have forced the manufacturer to delay the launch of this layer, which is called precisely to improve everything that has been criticized by users, who have not been few .

More performance for our Xiaomi phones

Among the information that has been leaked in the last hours we have learned that Xiaomi is going to highlight from this new update a great improvement in the speed and performance of the phone. In fact they ensure that the applications will improve their performance between 20% and 26% compared to what the previous versions offered us. But this will not be the only improvement that the cape offers us, but the most important thing will be what is not really seen in it. The instability of the layer and the constant failures have been a real ordeal for the users of the brand.

And the main objective therefore of MIUI 13 will be improve stability, and minimize the problems that have been encountered with updates to these newer versions of the layer. Logically, the new phones that will be presented with it, such as the Xiaomi 12, will be faster in themselves due to their technical characteristics, but this will be joined in the coming weeks by improvements in the general performance of all the brand’s phones that receive this. upgrade. If it is presented on the 28th, the normal thing is that the Spanish mobile phones of the brand begin to receive