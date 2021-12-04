It Takes Two has been one of the best rated video games of 2021, to such an extent that it has managed to sneak into the list of six GOTY candidates at The Game Awards. However, not even that has served the title of Hazelight and Josef Fares to get rid of the controversy. And it is that now we have known that It Takes Two could be forced to change its title due to a Take-Two claim, the company responsible for franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Mafia or NBA 2K, which considers it confusing and damaging to its brand that there are similarities between its nomenclature and that of the cooperative video game of the also creator of A Way Out or Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons .

The Eurogamer portal has contacted with Hazelight in this regard and the Stockholm-based studio have noted that they cannot comment on ongoing disputes, but that they hope it will be resolved. resolve satisfactorily for all parties. However, Hazelight has not refuted the information that indicates that, as it can see in the United States Patent Office, already they would have given up the name It Takes Two so as not to have to engage in a legal battle against the gigantic Take-Two corporation, much more powerful and wealthy than that of the developers of the GOTY 2021 candidate.

It Takes Two reaches three million copies sold

At the moment Hazelight has not commented on how this situation could affect It Takes Two, its title or a potential second part, but we will be attentive to know more details as they become available. In the meantime, remember that It Takes Two is now available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and that it is also part of the catalog of EA Access, so if you are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you can enjoy it at no additional cost.