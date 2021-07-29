It seems that Bob Odenkirk is already in stable health

Yesterday it was reported that Bob Odenkirk, protagonist of Better Call Saul, he had been rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack while filming the show’s sixth season. Luckily, it seems that the actor is already in stable health and everything indicates that his recovery is progressing satisfactorily.

After her son mentioned that “it would be okay”, the community was a little calmer about the state of Odenkirk, and a new report from TMZ suggests that he is already relatively well. According to the aforementioned media, Odenkirk is already awake and is still under care at an Albuquerque hospital. Family representatives commented on the following:

“Bob and his family want to express enormous gratitude to the amazing doctors and nurses who cared for him, as well as his fellow filmmakers, production members and others who stayed by his side. We also thank you for all the good wishes we have received. “

Even if Odenkirk already stable, it will be important to keep it under constant observation to prevent this from happening again in the future. Hopefully soon he will recover to one hundred percent.

