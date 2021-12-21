Finally, the first details about the fifth season of Cobra Kai were released. Apparently it is closer than expected.

Seeing the incredible success that Cobra Kai has in different parts of the world, Netflix decided to bet without fear on this production. In this way, in August 2021 he confirmed that the series had been renewed for a fifth season and that the production was going to take place in Atlanta. In the meantime, fans are looking forward to the fourth season, which will hit the streaming platform on December 31 and will show us the return of the All Valley Karate Tournament, which originally appeared in the first Karate movie. Kid.

Through his official Twitter account, Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of Cobra Kai, released an important detail about the next installment. With a post, he revealed that the fifth season ended its filming in Atlanta. To publicize this information, he shared an image where he can be seen accompanied by Josh Heald, co-creator of the fiction. “Five. End “, says the description of the photograph. In this way, the next episodes are not as far off as many fans believe.

Will there be more seasons?

It should be noted that Jon hurwitz revealed during an interview that they have plans to continue Cobra Kai beyond a fifth season. In September he declared that “We are very much in the planning of season 5. Various scripts and schematics have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an ending, which will hopefully be beyond season 5. “ Beyond that, Josh Heald has also revealed that the series has no intention of stopping at the fifth installment.

“We can’t believe we filmed two seasons of the show this year”, he said at the time. “In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead we are in the story of what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another huge season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things you haven’t seen before. still on the show. And it is not the end.