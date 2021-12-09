Have in your room or game room a geek or geek lamp It is a very good idea to decorate it with those motifs. This Creeper Minecraft Lamp is a a price of 22 euros, an affordable cost if you are designing your room with gamer motifs, it will also serve as lighting in a green color thematic of the game character.

Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the most loved games by the gamer community, not only because it is fun to build structures, but because you can even forge friendships through it. This lamp when turned on it makes the sound of a small explosion typical of the character, which makes this lamp even more faithful to the game.

As for its characteristics, the figure as I said is of Creeper, the game character, has a height 11 cm, when you turn it on, it makes the sound of the explosion, to turn it on you must press the button at the top until it clicks.

The product in addition to lamp can also serve as a flashlight for children, something great is that its light is not so intense as to disturb while you sleep, it is a rather dim light. Equally has three intensity levels So you can choose the one you like the most according to the moment, if you are going to sleep you can choose the medium level.

According to buyers, the batteries last a long time, so you can use it for several hours to illuminate your room or use it only at night to illuminate your game room. The product is from Paladone, A company that I already spoke about and I have said that it has a lot of experience in the sector and its products are of high quality. I have also said that their products that have to do with Xbox are officially licensed by Microsoft, making it a prestigious company.

The product It is made with ecological plastic so as not to affect the environment (Break Down Plastic), since when it reaches the end of its useful life the plastic will decompose thanks to an organic additive. In addition to this character there are also Steve, Zombie and Alex, these characters explore a pixelated 3D world to discover and build pixelated structures.

Well, we got to the end of the article saying that It seems like a very good product, of good quality and autonomy, with decent lighting. Pay 22 euros It seems like a good bet to decorate your room or game room, I hope if you buy it you will have a good experience.

