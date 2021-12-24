The controls for Xbox are increasingly different, more personalized and customizable, for example this Afterglow Prismatic It has great features but the first thing that catches the eye is the LED lighting. You can get it on Amazon for a fairly affordable price, 37 euros It seems to us that it falls within the normal range in a command with these characteristics that we will talk about below.

In this command you can assign buttons with the Afterglow application so you can personalize your experience by creating your own profile. Command It also has two vibration motors and pulse activators that will allow you to feel the action through the controller with a more immersive experience and enjoy the game in question even more.

You can adjust the vibration strength of the controller as a whole or adjust the vibration of each motor separately, you can even disable the vibration if you wish. Analog joysticks are of decent quality and the rest of the buttons offer a correct click, so you can have a short response time in games that need a quick reaction.

If we talk about its most visual aspect it is undoubtedly its LED lighting, you can choose from a wide range of bright colors and choose the one that is your favorite, you can even configure the remote so that its joysticks have white lighting. You can adjust the intensity of the light and you can even set a color cycle or turn off the light completely in Blackout mode, it all depends on your needs at all times.

Last updated on 2021-12-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Another addition to this command is that It has a 3.5mm jack connector so you can connect your headphones and further improve your experience while you play. You can also control their volume, as well as control the microphone, this can be done with the buttons that are located to the right of the remote. This remote is compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series SIt also has the official Xbox license.

This means that Microsoft has subjected this device to a deep quality control to ensure that it is a product that will offer the best possible performance in different scenarios. It has a transparent polycarbonate housing that makes it possible to see inside the remote with the included LED lights, and you can take it home with you 37 euros.

