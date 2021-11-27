I have to admit that, as a fan of the entire film saga and its deviations in comic and video game form, I am beginning to be slightly upset at the thought that ‘Matrix Resurrections’ is less than a month away from landing in our cinemas. And if something could accelerate the hype train even more, beyond trailers and NFTs – glups -, those are the words of its co-writer suggesting that the movie may not be what we expect.

Somewhat autonomous

During an interview with To Vima, David Mitchell, who saw the feature film last September, has dropped that ‘Resurrections’, besides “really good”, is not a sequel.

“I saw the film in Berlin in September. It is really good. I cannot tell you what it is about, but I can explain what it is not. It is definitely not another sequel, but something autonomous that, however, contains the three Matrix that it they precede in a tremendously ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and strange creation. It also accomplishes a couple of things that we don’t see in action movies, it subverts the blockbuster rules. “

Keanu Reeves, who will once again put himself in the shoes of Thomas Anderson -Neo for friends-, pointed out in the space The One Show of BCC that the new ‘Matrix’, above all, is “a love story”.

“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it is inspiring, the other version of a kind of wake-up call for us to wake up, and it entertains with great action.”

There is nothing left to discover what surprises ‘Matrix Resurrections’ contains, which will put Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss under the command of Lana Wachowski – this time alone without her sister Lily – and that It will be released definitively on December 17. Red pills for everyone.