Israel will conduct the first national drill of Covid the world to test the country’s readiness for an outbreak of a deadly new variant of the virus.

The drill will have a war games exercise

The drill, scheduled for Thursday, will be in the format of a war games exercise and will be led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

It will test the capabilities of government departments and national agencies to respond to the emergence of an “Omega” variant of Covid-19.

A statement from the Israeli government press office said such a variant had not yet been discovered in the country.

Israel had beaten a fourth wave of Covid and “we are on our way out of the Delta variant,” Bennett said.

However, he added, the battle against the virus continued. “We continue to conduct drills and challenge ourselves … We must continue to closely monitor the situation and prepare for any scenario.”

The exercise will be led by Israel’s civil defense minister at the National Management Center in Jerusalem, which deals with national crises.

It will cover:

Restrictions on meetings and movements, quarantine policy, lockdowns, curfews and tourism. Watch and warnings issued during the development of a dangerous new variant. Vaccine protection tests, epidemiological investigations, hospital capacity, and mass testing and vaccination programs. The legality of local or regional lockdowns and curfews, and other restrictions. Economic support to the population. Public safety in the application of quarantine, closures and curfews. School closure in outbreak centers, class size reduction and remote learning. Departure and arrival policy at borders, including Ben Gurion Airport.

Inform the public and respond to “Internet speech.” The Israeli health ministry reported 475 new cases of Covid on Wednesday. Experts have warned that another wave or variant could emerge in the coming months.

The government must decide this week whether to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11

More than four in 10 of the population have received a booster dose of the vaccine. The government must decide this week whether to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11.

Israel regularly conducts national security drills for its population, as well as military war games in preparation for the conflict.

