Movistar

The blue operator indicates that “MOVISTAR will provide the connectivity equipment rental service to the client. MOVISTAR will make the corresponding equipment available to the client in each case. The contracting and operating conditions under the rental regime will be governed by the conditions that regulate said rental. Upon termination of this contract, you undertake to return the connectivity equipment associated with the Service within fifteen calendar days following the termination of the Agreement.

In addition, it is expressly prohibited:

Physically open the connectivity equipment.

Modify or introduce physical elements in it.

Make a change in the parameters that involve a change in the homologation characteristics of the connectivity equipment.

Make a change in the parameters for illegal purposes or effects, prohibited in these General Conditions, harmful to the rights and interests of third parties, or that in any way may damage, disable, overload or deteriorate the Service or any other service provided by MOVISTAR or by any of the Telefónica Group companies ”.

Orange

“Free assignment: Orange will transfer the use and enjoyment of the Device to the Client free of charge during the agreed term. In any case, Orange reserves the right to start charging Clients a monthly rent for the Devices that were originally assigned or to sell them to them, notifying the Client with one month’s notice.

In the cases of free assignment or rental, the Client is obliged to use the Device diligently, assigning it to the use for which it was assigned, not being able to sublet it in whole or in part, make alterations, manipulations, cause damage to it, or dispose of it , having to assume the damages that, in its case, are produced by a breach of the provisions herein “.

Vodafone

“In the case of transfer and rental, Vodafone will take care of the maintenance of the Equipment and its replacement in the event of a breakdown. Vodafone, using the means it deems necessary at all times, will repair any breakdowns that occur in the Equipment provided, assuming the cost as long as they were caused by causes not attributable to the Customer.

In the event that the Client detects a breakdown in the leased or rented Equipment, or a malfunction of the Service, they should contact the Vodafone technical service by calling the number 22123 (607123000 from outside the Vodafone network).

The Customer undertakes to return to Vodafone the Equipment assigned or rented in a state of use and conservation appropriate to the correct use thereof, upon request from Vodafone at any time and, in any case, within a period of one (1) month after termination of the Service. If the Client does not return the assigned or rented Equipment within said period, they must pay Vodafone the amount of eighty (80) euros.

Yoigo

“Yoigo cedes the Equipment to the Client on assignment / rental, unless expressly indicated to the contrary by Yoigo. The Client is responsible for the proper use of the Equipment as well as its non-manipulation.

Yoigo will take care of the maintenance of the assigned Equipment as well as its replacement in case of breakdown. The Client undertakes to return the Equipment to Yoigo in a state of use and conservation appropriate to its correct use, upon Yoigo’s request, at any time and in any case, within a period of one (1) month after the unsubscribe from the Service. If the Client does not return the Equipment within said period, they must pay Yoigo the amount specified on the face of the Contract ”.

And can I use another router?

Here we touch on a thorny issue. Generally speaking, operators they do not like it that you use other equipment to connect to their networks, be it the router, the ONT or both devices at the same time. Some do offer the connection data to configure third-party devices, while others do not object to the fact that users get them easily. Finally, we have a group of operators that neither facilitate nor allow them to get them.

The problem is that this would conflict with the legislation of the European Union in this regard. At Regulation (EU) 2015/2120 of the European Parliament and of the Council of November 25, 2015, the following are clearly indicated:

Article 3.1: End users will have the right to access information and content, as well as to distribute, use and supply applications and services and use the terminal equipment of their choice, regardless of the location of the end user or the provider or the location, origin or destination of the information, content, application or service, through its internet access service.

This is how they explain it from the Free Software Foundation Europe in a section of its website named “Freedom router”. However, there is still a long way to go when all operators comply with the regulations and stop imposing the use of their own routers. In fact, this body and 9 other civil organizations carried out a successful campaign in Germany that obtained the approval of a law that obliges all operators to allow new customers to use alternative routers to connect to the Internet.