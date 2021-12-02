It is surprising how events are suggested. Many will think that it is a coincidence, but nothing is further from reality, since we are talking about very specific movements that companies make with unofficial media such as leakers and that this Christmas will give a lot to talk about. First was the RX 6500 XT , today the ARC A380 from Intel and now more data is leaking from the RTX 3050, so comparatively speaking we can already get an idea of ​​what awaits us.

And it is that perhaps it is the best adjective that can be made to this card of which we know very little for now. Of course we are talking about the non-Ti version, to dry, which shows that it is the entry range to Ampere and therefore the smallest of the entire RTX 30 series.

What exactly has been leaked? As it usually happens on these occasions, the information has been changing as time passes and being updated, so we have to go back to what we already knew to put it in perspective.

The RTX 3050 will feature a chip GA106-150-Kx-A1 that differs from the Ti version in that Kx, something that we still don’t know what it will mean in particular or if it is simply an abbreviation to differentiate them. In any case, the Shaders configuration must be less than the 3072 in FP32 that specifies the superior model, we may see some 2560 Shaders (pure speculation on our part) and we explain ourselves.

The RTX 3050 Ti version would arrive with those 3072 Shaders and in a 6 GB or 12 GB configuration, which will surely be the latter, since the RTX 3050 is confirmed with 8 GB. What does this mean in the beginning? Well, we either have 64 bits of bus or 128 bits.

Memory configuration

Its rivals will have 64 bits and 96 bits respectively, so nothing suggests that NVIDIA is going to go to 128 bits except, and here we enter the speculative once again, that the supposed 2560 Shaders and their frequency are not enough to remain in front. Those Shaders would imply 20 SM and therefore we talk about 2 or 4 VRAM controllers divided into groups of 10 SM or 5 SM according to the configuration for each BMI.

Of course the option of 4 drivers and 128 bits would be the one that would give better performance, but then if the leaks are true the RTX 3050 Ti would have to have 192 bits like the RTX 3060, which is feasible since they share a chip platform (GA106 ). Assuming that we speak of 128 bit (for scalability it is likely, for performance it is ideal) it would mean that the Intel ARC A380 is a threat (assumed performance of a GTX 1650) with only 1024 Shaders at 2.45 GHz (the drivers are rumored to be still green) and that the RX 6500 XT with the same configuration it tightens of the cute thing.

Where it does seem that NVIDIA will be ahead is in VRAM and will not make the mistake of yesteryear with the original RTX 30 range. 8 GB of VRAM is quite a lot for the low-end and at the price of GDDR6 it will be difficult to see a really low MSRP of this RTX 3050. Hit of Huang’s? Will we see a 4 GB version that competes better in price? Patience.