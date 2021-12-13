For this, different codecs to be able to reproduce all kinds of video content. In fact, it can be downloaded as free in the Microsoft store or, failing that, from the Apple website. And although surely there is best players on Windows , this does not stop being one more option in the end.

Normally you don’t install QuickTime as such on your Windows computer, but rather this usually comes accompanying iTunes , the program through which iPhone and iPad can be managed by connecting them to a PC. What QuickTime does on this system is provide a video and audio player which for practical purposes is still one more.

For this it is useful if you have a Windows PC

The last version existing at the time of publication of this note is the 7.7.9. This, according to Apple’s own notes, includes a series of security measures for Windows users, as well as performance improvements. Of course, it was launched almost 6 years ago (in January 2016). In any case, it is fully compatible with Windows 7 and later versions, including the brand new Windows 11 released just a few months ago.

What QuickTime does on Macs

Besides being also a player as it is in Windows, the QuickTime functions in macOS are much more than that. And it is that with this program you can do all this:

Record screen from the computer, with or without external and local audio.

from the computer, with or without external and local audio. Record audio from an external microphone or the Mac itself.

from an external microphone or the Mac itself. Record a video coming from the Mac camera or any other external camera that is connected.

While it is true that there are more apps that do this type of task and that even have more powerful tools for it, in the end QuickTime is still an interesting option. And taking into account that it is already installed as standard and for free, it is even more so.

Of course, on Macs it is usually not necessary to update it and that is its novelties come with macOS. This does not mean that with each system update improvements are made to this program, but when there are, they are integrated into it, since in the end it is considered one more part of the computer’s software without finding the possibility of accessing it in the App Store.