What Microsoft tries at the beginning with this movement is to provide us with software solutions for the most common tasks. This will allow us to start working with our computer from the first minute without having to download and install anything. Thus we find applications to play videos, edit photos, carry out projects of design, translate texts, check the weather, and more. However, despite all this, many users do not agree with this action at all.

They consider that these pre-installed apps They just take up space unnecessarily and are therefore considered a nuisance as well as a nuisance. One of the proposals that we are going to find here from the first moment and that we mentioned before, is the interesting program called Paint 3D. This solution is a more advanced version of the mythical Paint that has been with us for so many years. However, as its name allows us to glimpse, this is a proposal that focuses on the work and handling of three-dimensional objects.

But at the same time this name can lead to some confusion, as some may have a wrong idea about its operation. With this, what we want to tell you is that certain users might think that the Paint 3D design program only focuses on working with these types of elements.