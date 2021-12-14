In the film, an elf, fed up and overwhelmed by his work as a gift delivery man, decides to flee to the real world to try to live the magic of Christmas with the help of his new friend, an 11-year-old boy. It is a Polish title, co-produced by Netflix, that would go down to posterity as a christmas movie more if it weren’t for the message it deals with at certain points in the plot and that could create a whole Christmas crisis in more than one family … just like many parents outraged is warning right now on social media.

In case you don’t want to see yourself in a situation like the one we just described above, go writing down the title and burn it into your memory. The Ribbon of Discord is David and the elves and it is currently in the Netflix Spain catalog. It is a film of just under 2 hours that was released relatively recently on the platform and that deals with the star theme of the moment: Christmas.

There are already several messages that accumulate on Twitter complaining about the content of this film. And it is that many parents consider that content is “not suitable for children”, since at various times it is said that neither Santa Claus nor the Tooth Fairy exist. This could create a clear confusion in the little ones (or perhaps in those who are gradually emerging from the blessed innocence that characterizes us as children), not being to the liking of many families.

Many users of the blue bird social network have decided to warn about it so that other parents are warned before seeing it (or if they prefer, give up doing it):

👁 Families with children! They warn me that there is a movie on Netflix, David and the elves, that talks about Santa Claus and those magical people as if they were not magical, ahem … just in case they are magical at home and you prefer that they continue to be magical . pic.twitter.com/GbUfzYZedd – Eugenia 🍏 (@aquimonroy) December 12, 2021

We saw it and when I saw it I did not know where to go. It can be done in a much more subtle or tactile way … – Maxi Domingo (@maxidomingo) December 12, 2021

@NetflixES Thank you for classifying the film as 0+ and that after 5 min a couple appears explaining how they prepare the gifts for the children.https://t.co/LLm813B1WW – Guso (@Sr_Guso) December 12, 2021

@NetflixES The movie “David and the elves” that you have in the children’s profile is NOT for children, since it uncovers all the magic of Christmas and others (Tooth Fairy, etc). Can you remove it from the children’s section, please? – Maitetxu (@ maitetxuc69) December 11, 2021

This is just a selection of messages and a sample of the parents who are at the moment asking for explanations to Netflix. The content service has not made any statement in this regard and has not moved the film around, so that at the time of writing, the film continues to appear cataloged within the genres of “Family Movies” and “Movies for all family”. It’s more, David and the Elves It appears in the Top 10 of the most viewed children’s films, so that it is also a claim to see as soon as you access the platform.

We’ll see if these complaints get their purpose and the red N reacts or if a parent ends up setting his TV on fire after ruining Christmas for him.