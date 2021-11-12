Is it advisable to use the DMZ mode of your connection to play on console or PC?

However, there are situations where these protections can cause us problems. Therefore, there is the so-called DMZ , acronym in English for Demilitarized zone ( Demilitarized Zone ). This zone is located between the internal network of a home or company and an external network, usually the rest of the Internet.

The firewall or firewall that integrates our router is in charge of filter network traffic that enters and leaves our connection. For this, a series of rules are established, through which it is determined whether or not a request is accepted. There are devices such as computers that already integrate a firewall, but there are others, such as a printer, that do not. Therefore, a router must protect all connections.

The advantage of this is that, through the firewall, we can generate a isolated area in our network without protection. In this way, it is limited to the perimeter, and if an attacker manages to access it, he will not be able to reach the rest of the local network and compromise the rest of the devices that we have connected.

And what advantages can this have to play? Well, quite a few. Thanks to creating a DMZ, we can allow a computer or console accessing the Internet without going through port filter router or NAT. With this, we have a faster and more direct connection that guarantees that we will not have problems connecting to a server, or for someone to connect to our network remotely.

Routers use ports to limit the number of connections that can reach our network, as well as the devices they can reach. This is the reason why they are closed by default, since with this we avoid exposing all our devices to the rest of the Internet.

No need to use the DMZ almost never

The key here is that the opening of ports on devices such as consoles is usually done automatically thanks to uPnP. This is the reason why, probably, you have not had to open a port on your router for years to use some network service. It is different if you create a local server on your PC for your friends to access, as may be necessary with games like Minecraft or Garry’s Mod.

Thus, using DMZ permanently is not a problem on consoles with closed operating system, but it can be with other devices. Therefore, it is advisable to use it only when we have a specific problem when opening ports, since the router firewall far from perfect, and we can have intrusion problems at our net.