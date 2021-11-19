The CD Projekt RED game Cyberpunk 2077 will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass, at this time.

All these rumors arose because in the most recent trailer promoting the Xbox Cloud Gaming, it appeared in a fragment Cyberpunk 2077, which generated all series of assertions.

It was CD Projekt RED that denied this possible information that was generated from the trailer and V’s appearance in Night City.

This situation raised all kinds of controversies as the game itself, as the Polish company delayed the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 to next year.

So many questioned the intention of adding the game to Game Pass while they are still in full development to improve all the problems that it has presented on the different platforms.

CD Projekt RED denied to VGC this information confirming that Cyberpunk 2077 will not reach the subscription service, but as we said before, they did not close the door and it may be that it will be incorporated at some point as happened with The Witcher 3.

Many problems for so much expectation

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10, 2020 for different platforms and with high expectations for everything that the CD Projekt RED game promised.

With actors like the famed and beloved Keanu Reeves, Cyberpunk 2077 promised to be a period game. Until all the problems appeared.

Before its launch, the criticisms about the optimization on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles regarding many bugs and glitches that the video game presented.

The poor execution and lack of elements in the open world genre, caused Cyberpunk 2077 to be removed from Sony’s PS Store for all the flaws, although it would later rejoin months later.

CD Projekt RED must improve all reported bugs, so that they can deliver the game that we so much awaited when it was taught to everyone.