Is Apple’s VR Helmet Finally Coming?

Rumors have been circulating about Apple and its future devices with virtual and augmented reality for quite some time. This time they are about VR headsets, which seem to be the first to see the light of day in 2022. Find out more in this note!

Rumors surrounding AR / VR headsets from Manzana do not stop. There was still nothing official from the Manzanita company about this new and future device, however, the clues and leaks tell us that these VR helmets could arrive sometime in 2022.

According to Bloomberg, Manzana hired Andrea Schubert, who used to work in Goal as head of communications and public relations for augmented reality. Goal, with Oculus, was the market leader for VR headsets, so this new addition of Manzana it makes a lot more sense as the launch of their VR headsets nears.

According to several sources, these powerful (and expensive) mixed reality headsets would arrive in 2022 and would be the first major category of new products from Manzana in seven years. It would show a 3D digital environment to play, watch videos, communicate, and everything that can be seen would be computer generated. Manzana It would also include some of its more advanced and powerful chips in the helmets along with displays that have a higher resolution than existing virtual reality products. Some of the chips tested in the device outperformed the processors Apple Mac.

This helmet would offer both augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, and could make use of external cameras to map the user’s environment, in addition to posing a high-resolution internal screen that could superimpose virtual objects in the real world.

Another reason that increases the odds that these helmets are closer than we think is that the CEO of Manzana, Tim Cook, had said this year that augmented reality is “key” in the future of the company. Not counting the introduction of another large category of products that Cook was willing to supervise before retiring from Manzana.

Remember that Tim cook became CEO of Manzana in 2011, when he passed away Steve Jobs. With already 10 years in office, Cook had confessed in an interview that he would not continue for 10 more years: “I can tell you that I feel very good right now and that the date is not in sight. But ten more years is a long time ”.

While those new products can be any other device, such as the Apple carEverything points to it being something related to augmented reality and / or virtual reality. Let’s also not forget the rumors about Apple glasses, augmented reality glasses that would have a normal appearance and we could interact with the screen on each lens through gestures.

Again, there is still nothing official about the VR headset or the goggles, but there is no doubt that 2022 will be a great year for Manzana.

