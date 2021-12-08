A new report ensures that Apple plans a 30% increase in the distribution of its iPhones in 2022.

Despite the fact that the demand for the iPhone 13 decreases due to the waiting times caused by the shortage of chips, nevertheless, It seems that this will not be an impediment for Apple to crown itself with a 30% increase in shipments of iPhone products by 2022. On the other hand, it has been reported that the iPhone 13 could have very good sales … thanks to Android.

As reported from MacRumors, Apple will increase shipping of iPhone products by 30% by the first half of 2022. This, in more traditional numbers, would translate into about 300 million iPhones shipped during this period. This information has been provided by “a person familiar with the facts.” On the other hand, it is also clarified that the sales performance of the iPhone 13 in 2022 would be affected by the launch of the future iPhone 14 in the autumn of that same year.

The iPhone 14 already aims to be one of the best devices of 2022

Just a month ago we saw how details about Apple’s iPhone 14 were leaked. Some reports on the next Apple device assure that the company will be saying goodbye to the model “mini“in the next generation of devices, so the iPhone 13 mini could be the last device of this style that we would see from the hands of those from Cupertino.

Manzana has asked its distributors to lower the production of iPhone devices during these festivities of 2021This is due to the low demand that the device is experiencing due to the global shortage of components. The company, according to the report announced, did not expect to see a very drastic rise in sales after the end of this year, as users could lose interest in the iPhone 13 because it is difficult to obtain. However, the presentation and subsequent launch of the iPhone 14 and derivatives could fan the flame of users, so Apple would be expecting a rebound in sales as the date approaches.

Related topics: iPhone

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe