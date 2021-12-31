The new Invicta D2S 2022 is already on sale in Spain. The small 100% electric city car from Invicta debuts technological equipment. The brand has equipped its interesting vehicle with a new infotainment and instrumentation system.

Undefeated closes the year with important news. Your small 100% electric vehicle, the Invicta D2S, launches the 2022 range. The renewed offer, which is already on sale in Spain, stands out for its reinforced technological equipment in which special emphasis has been placed on the digital experience that the occupants will have on board an electric car designed to deal with the big city.

The new Invicta D2S 2022 boasts a new infotainment system and of a renewed instrumentation. Some important adjustments that make this little electric, a more interesting model in the eyes of the potential public. It is positioned as an affordable and very practical urban mobility option for daily life. Its small size makes the daunting task of finding parking much more feasible.

The main changes made to the range are aimed at reinforcing the equipment. The D2S debuts a multimedia system. If we go into the cabin, we will find that the “nerve center” is a 9 inch touch screen. The screen size remains the same. However, the image quality has been improved. In addition, the brand points out that the interface is more intuitive.

The new multimedia system operates under Android system And it also has a Mirror Link function for iPhone users or devices under the iOS environment. It also has Bluetooth, browser, AUX and USB connections, video player, calculator and a direct access button to the Google Chrome search engine, among other functions.

On the other hand, and after two years in the market, Invicta has taken advantage of the introduction of the new range to reorder and modernize the charts and data displayed on the digital instrument cluster as well as the multifunction steering wheel controls.

The autonomy of the new Invicta D2S 2022



When it comes to the propulsion system there is no news. The D2S is equipped with an electric motor of 36 kW (49 hp). Power is sent to the front axle and it can reach a top speed of 105 km / h. In the range it is possible to choose between two batteries. The most basic has a capacity of 17 kWh and it allows to homologate a range of 150 kilometers according to the old NEDC cycle. The highest capacity battery reaches 27 kWh increasing autonomy up to 250 km.

Invicta D2S 2022 prices in Spain

Model PVP D2S 17 kWh € 17,995 D2S 27 kWh € 21,995

Prices valid from December / 2021. Includes brand discount

Invicta’s two-seater electric car is guaranteed for 5 years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first. Furthermore, it is important to bear in mind that, in addition to the promotions carried out by the brand itself, the D2S can also benefit from the aid of the MOVES III Plan.