On October 26 at the Trade Center of Valencia and through a press conference the pre-launch of the platform was carried out SirFunding, a pioneering digital and technological platform in the implementation of Blockchain technology with a proposal around investment and logistics in international trade.

At the event was the CEO of SirFunding Mr. Miguel Guerra Yanes, making the presentation of the project and answering some questions regarding it, various businessmen interested in the platform and the active projects within it were also present.

In SirFunding, a company registered in the United States of North America, the entry into Venezuela is observed, according to the words expressed by the CEO as a step in an opportunity project between entrepreneurs and investors contemplating the export and import of consumer and capital goods in various areas such as automotive, food, services, commerce, etc. based on the digital economy supported by blockchain and also collaborative.

During the intervention of Miguel Guerra Yanes stressed that SirFunding’s investment model was based on three fundamental bases such as Crowfounding for being shared investments, Fintech for the application of financial technology, and Blockchain to monitor all transactions related to the business.

In the same way Guerra Yanes mentioned that there are already some companies that are part of SirFunding and its proposal, among them Casa Fresca, a Venezuelan company that is dedicated to exporting fruit to Europe. On the Sirfunding website you can see other companies that, according to what they indicate, can be invested in their commercial projects, such as Filters Wix, Golden Chef, and Mimasa another Venezuelan white corn flour company.

Finally, the CEO mentioned that On the 11th of this month at the Sircontainers facilities in the city of Valencia, the presentation would be formally being made and that from there companies and interested investors could connect to opt for financing and credits for specific commercial projects.

We expressly clarify that this note does not represent an investment recommendation, it only keeps an informative objective. From Cointelegraph en Español we recommend that all our readers carry out the necessary and timely research in case it seems like an attractive investment project.

Keep reading: