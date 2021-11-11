Introduced Somber, A New Platformer With A Visual Style Between LIMBO And Tim Burton

Somber is the first platform video game developed by the Swedish studio You will get There, inspired by the style of Tim Burton and by games like LIMBO and Ori.

Somber is an action platformer where the player takes on the role of a friendly but deadly creature whose mission is to help everyone in need. But before this he will have to roll, bounce and climb to escape from Gloom’s world and somehow survive to tell the story.

Shadow it has hand-drawn drawings with the music of Jonatan Söderström; who was one of the creators of Hotline Miami. The game is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022 at least on PC.

