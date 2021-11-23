As we know, the pandemic not only affected the health of the world, but also society, the economy and others. Where perhaps one of the most notorious aspects was in our way of working and living together. Everything was migrated to a digital environment, where the need to be connected at home increased significantly.

The foregoing translated into an increase in internet services in Mexican territory this year. The average receipt went from 102.9 pesos monthly in 2019, at 112.7 in October 2021, that is, an increase in 9.5% that even exceeds inflation, which closed October at a 6.2% annual rate.

Previously, telecom operators had adjusted their prices below inflation. In 2019 the increase was 2.3%, while in October 2020 it was 6.1%. According to specialists, this is due to the increase in demand for these services, added to the considerable increase in inflation.

Other factors that contributed to this phenomenon were the change in the Federal Law of Rights approved last year, to increase 7% the costs for the exploitation and use of radioelectric space, and the significant investment by service providers to expand and rebuild your network.

As an example of the above, Megacable indicated in its financial report for the third quarter of this year that it invested 2,394 million pesos, while Izzi reported 171.6 million dollars in the same period.

Taking into account these data and the panorama left by the pandemic, it seems that the trend of increasing the cost of these services will not stop, and that the demand continues to grow and the needs of companies to invest to improve their infrastructure will continue to be a priority. .

Source: Expansion