In the midst of the semiconductor crisis, Intel is about to enter the business of dedicated graphics cards, thus competing for the throne from Nvidia and the second place from AMD.

Intel’s basic Arc Alchemist graphics card has come back to the fore as its specifications have been leaked, including the approximate level of performance that we can expect from this GPU that comes to compete in the entry range.

As shared by the well-known Twitter leaker @Tum_Apisak, the GPU would be called Intel Arc A380 (A would be for Alchemist) and it would arrive with 6 GB of VRAM, and a maximum clock speed of 2.45 GHz, which is a big leap from current speeds.

This model would be the most basic of Intel, with 128 execution units and, according to the leak, it would have a performance equivalent to that of a GTX 1650 Super. If you are more than AMD it is similar to a RX 590, a 2018 graphics.

As for the rest of the features, Intel entry-end graphics card is expected to have 96-bit memory interface and 75W TDP, which would make it a very efficient card from a power / consumption point of view.

Regarding the price, rumors suggest that the card could cost about $ 179, without being very exact, but always below $ 200.

This point, the price point, can be vital for Intel to make a small percentage of the pie, since in full bubble where the RTX 3060 Ti are sold at 1,000 euros, if they manage to launch an entry-level graph below 200 euros, it would sell very well among gamers.

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the next generation. Read: beauty, contortionism and imagination to power

Let’s not forget that there are many players wanting to renew equipment, and as many professionals who are in the same situation, but with price inflation they cannot afford to buy a new generation GPU.

For all these people, Intel graphics would be an ideal solution, but only if they meet two requirements: that there is stock and that prices are adjusted.