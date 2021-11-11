Instagram is testing a new feature to encourage users to take a break from the app and do other things.

Instagram is one of the applications most used by millions of users around the world. This has made one of its next functions allow the user take a control about the wearing time.

Take a rest

One of the latest updates Instagram stopped the possibility of starting to upload content through a computer.

Now the CEO of the most popular photo social network, Adam mosseri has announced through its Twitter account a new function that will be about to reach all users and that has the objective of lower the intensity of the use of the App and that it does not become addictive.

‘Take a break‘or’ take a break ‘is a new tool that is yet to come and whose main function is to encourage users to have a control of the time they spend in the application and so take some time off out of this.

Mosseri has explained the functionality a bit, and in general the user will be able to schedule reminders every so often so that the app encourages you to close Instagram and focus on doing other activities.

Take a deep breath

Write down what you are thinking

Listen to your favorite song

Do something on your to-do list

“What we’re starting to test this week on Instagram is one that I’m personally very excited about. It’s called “Take a Break,” and it does what you think it does. If you choose to participate, he encourages you to take a break from Instagram after you’ve spent a certain amount of time on the app – 10, 20, 30 minutes. We’ve worked with outside experts and received advice on what tips there should be and how to frame Take a break.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH – Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

The function of take a rest It does not yet have an official arrival date. However, the tests are still being carried out and it is expected that it can arrive for everyone in December before the end of this 2021.

Instagram continues to have great changes, as it was recently announced that the application would include a new subscription system to have exclusive materials from content creators.

