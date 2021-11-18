,,

The social network Instagram, which belongs to Meta (formerly Facebook), is one of the mobile applications with the most influence within the user environment, according to data from the Idege portal, for this year 2021, Instagram has a community of little more of 500 million active users daily, of which 90% maintain interactions with companies, and contact with other users, it is also estimated that in Mexico there are about 21.6 million active users, which makes it the second country with more numbers of active users within the app in Latin America, only behind Brazil, this according to data from the portal, Ideu. Instagram is so popular due to the constant functions it integrates to provide more complete experiences to its users; However, they do not always turn out in the best way, which is why Instagram says goodbye to Threads, the messaging function for close friends.

Instagram says goodbye to Threads

Whenever an update is released it is expected that it is, have a good reception within the active community of users; However, this is not always the case, some new functions or tools do not obtain the expected success and therefore have to be discarded or seek an improvement, therefore the social network belonging to Meta has decided to withdraw from Instagram the Threads function which acted as a companion app to Instagram, which allows not only to send messages, but also sought to maintain a multimedia type of contact within the list of “close friends” and later opening the possibility of maintaining a connection with any user .

Threads can be referred to as a complementary function of Instagram, as an example, Messinger and his collaboration Facebook can be taken, since both seek to perform the same function, and serve as support to the main social network and after not obtaining the desired popularity Among users, Threads will be retired by December this year.

Instagram Threads

Due to the unpopularity of this joint app on the social network, Meta has decided to permanently withdraw the application, in addition to pointing out that most of its main features, which remained unique within the app, will now become part of the network main social, within its existing messaging section, this in order to provide users with an intuitive and pleasant interaction, without the need to switch between applications to maintain connectivity.

Although the application will be withdrawn by the end of this year, the possibility that not many users miss this collaborative Instagram app has been pointed out, because it is, according to Sensor Tower data, adds only an approximate of 13 million downloads, within of the main servers being these iOS and Android.

