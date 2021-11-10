Insider suggests Star Wars Battlefront III was canceled

It has been four years since the launch of Star Wars Battlefront II, a game that you will surely remember, was involved in a huge controversy due to its loot boxes and excessive grinding. Years later the game finally reached a very good status among its users, but it was certainly too late. Sadly, it seems that we will no longer have the opportunity to enjoy a new installment of this saga if the latest rumor turns out to be true.

Tom Henderson, recognized insider of the industry in terms of Battlefield and Call of Duty, ensures that with the development of Battlefield 2042 coming to an end, Criterion and DICE they are returning to work on their own projects. In the case of the latter, Henderson assures that they will start working in another Battlefield and not in Battlefront III.

“The migration from Battlefield 2042 to other projects has already begun. Criterion will return to work on their Need for Speed ​​game and the DICE studio has already returned to their next game, which is expected to be another Battlefield and not Battlefront III. “

The migration from # Battlefield2042 back to other projects has begun. Criterion is now moving back to their Need for Speed ​​title and the DICE studio is moving to their next title, which is expected to be another Battlefield title and not Battlefront III. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 9, 2021

The news definitely sounds pretty strange, particularly since it was just a few months ago that the first details about Battlefront III, with everything and an image to accompany the rumor. Taking into account all the above, we suggest you digest all this information with reserve until an official source can verify it.

Editor’s note: I hope this rumor is not real, because despite all the controversy surrounding Battlefront II, its developers managed to redeem the title and it ended up becoming a fun experience. It is currently difficult to find an online game, but I certainly had my good times with this game.

Via: ComicBook