According to the newspaper La Jornada, coronavirus infections are approaching the level at which it could be considered an endemic infection in Mexico. But the health emergency continues on a global and national scale, as long as the World Health Organization (WHO) determines it.

That Covid-19 becomes an endemic disease means that it will be present regularly in the country. That is the signal that we have of the epidemic curve whose reduction speed has become slower, according to information from the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

But what exactly is an endemic virus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from the United States. They collect the definition of this and other terms in the field of epidemiology on their website.

Endemic “refers to the constant presence and / or habitual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population of a geographic area,” explains the CDC.

They also include the term “hyperendemic,” which refers to persistent and high levels of disease occurrence.

In the words of Rosalind Eggo, an infectious disease scholar at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. “The endemic infection is present in an area permanently, throughout the year, all the time, year after year.”

The existence of an endemic virus should not be confused with that of an epidemic or a pandemic

Epidemic: an increase in cases followed by a peak and then a decrease.

Pandemic: an epidemic that occurs around the world at about the same time.

In fact, in Mexico the pandemic is approaching the lowest level it has had since the beginning of the pandemic, which was registered in mid-May 2021. When the second wave ended. At the end of that month, the rise in the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (third wave) began again.

HORIZON COVID MEXICO

Yesterday’s report indicated that in the period from October 17 to 23, the decrease was 16 percent compared to the previous week (from October 10 to 16).

The number of patients continues to decrease, but more slowly compared to the previous 13 weeks. Still between October 3 and 9, the trend in reduction was minus 20 percent. That week ended with a decrease of 19 percentage points compared to the previous one.

The statistics are made based on data from 14 days ago, which is the period for which the Ssa has the most punctual information from the state health services in terms of the number of sick and deceased.

Regarding the confirmations of cases, the report of the federal agency indicates that between Tuesday and Wednesday there were 2,660 and 154 deaths, with which the registry rose to 3 million 814 thousand 453 people who have had the disease and 288 thousand 887 who have died from this cause.

Related Notes:

Doctors express concern over phone and video consultations

UNAM bets on painless cancer treatment

That? Suffering from football increases the risk of heart attack