There are many challenges the world faces and although new ones have now appeared, it does not mean that existing ones should be forgotten. In this sense, a worrying aspect is the increase in HIV cases in Latin America. Despite all the information that exists and the constant campaigns, it seems that the population has already lost respect for this infection, which when it evolves into AIDS becomes fatal.

An uncontrolled pandemic

It is still unclear how HIV originated, but it was in the early 1980s that the disease was baptized. Since then the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded at least 36 million people died. While every year this item increases.

However, there are many factors that have led to this phenomenon. In the first instance, the symptoms of the infection differ according to the stage in question. Although in most cases people ignore their condition for months and even years. For the same reason, during all that period they tend to infect more people without knowing it.

As the infection weakens the immune system, the person may have other signs and symptoms, such as swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, fever, diarrhea, and cough.

While the main problem is that to date there is no cure. Although what has been achieved is developing innovative treatments for patients. While there are vaccine projects that are in different stages and some could become the first of their kind.

Countries disapproved of in the fight against HIV

On the other hand, with regard to HIV cases in Latin America, Brazil is currently the most affected country because during the last decade it has registered 860 thousand new cases. The figure translates into an increase of 34.4 percent.

Although if the percentages are analyzed, then Chile occupies the first place in the region because in the same period it has suffered a drastic increase of 71.8 percent. The figure represents 67 thousand new cases.

While Mexico is another of the nations where the problem is increasing. During the last decade, 230 thousand cases of HIV have been confirmed, that is, there was a variation of 35.3 percent.

But although in most nations there have been setbacks, there are also some in which progress has been made. The most notorious can be observed in the Dominican Republic because there was a decrease of 19.3 percent with respect to the infections that occurred in the previous decade.