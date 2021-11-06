If there is a serious problem that has become evident today, it is the lack of specialists in Mexico. Everything has its origin in the lack of investment that prevailed for decades. Although at present it is seeking to end this deficiency to reach the adequate figure that should exist in the country. For this reason, one of the actions of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) has been to increase the number of hospitals for training residents.

The information was released by the director of the Institute, Luis Antonio Ramírez, as part of his appearance before the Senate of the Republic. The summons was part of the Third Government Report, which was also attended by the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, and from which we have already presented his main statements.

Regarding ISSSTE, he indicated that it reoriented its priorities to attend the health emergency. He also emphasized that he never stopped providing medical care and granting the 21 insurances, services and benefits to the 13.5 million beneficiaries.

“We are advancing in the transformation to make the Institute a cutting-edge organization, attached to a health model with a preventive rather than curative approach.”

During his participation, he recognized all the medical personnel in Mexico for continue fighting the pandemic. He reported that after three years he managed to sign 11 agreements for the recognition of debts with institutions of the health and education sector in seven states of the Republic, in order to regularize the historical debt by making the payment of 10 thousand 656 million, of a total of 68 thousand 400 million pesos.

ISSSTE now has more hospitals to train residents

When presenting a report on the achievements of the ISSSTE in the last year, Ramírez Pineda highlighted that in terms of public works, 27 medical units located in 13 entities of the country have been expanded and remodeled; In addition, there are 31 in process in 26 clinics and hospitals.

Similarly, the Institute increased its headquarters hospitals from 27 to 100 to train resident physicians, thus increasing from 1,500 to 5,476.

Ramírez Pineda highlighted that as part of the objective of improving the service provided to 13.5 million beneficiaries, the acquisition of almost 63 thousand pieces of equipment, instruments and medical furniture is in process with an investment of more than two billion pesos.

Healthy and strong finances

He recognized the support of the Congress of the Union to strengthen the actions of collection of fees and contributions, achieving an increase in the collection of the income of the agency for the year 2020, whose amount amounted to 99 thousand 232 million pesos. This amount was 15 percent higher than that obtained in 2019 and 17 percent compared to the closing of the last administration.

With the approval of the reform made by the Congress of the Union, to oblige the agencies and entities to pay fees and contributions to the ISSSTE, in addition to improving the financial situation of the Institute, workers will be able to access loans, credits and administrative procedures without any affectation.

“It is important to highlight that the financial situation of the Institute is solid, it has solvency and liquidity. An example of this is that the balance of the Financial Reserves stands at its historical maximum of 112 thousand 205 million pesos, which represents an increase of 20.6 percent compared to December 2018, which supports the operation of the Institute ”.

The general director of the organization announced that next week an ISSSTE module will be installed in the Senate of the Republic to vaccinate against influenza to all personnel who require this dose and protect them against the next winter period.

He also said that the MIDE program, which is applied in 217 medical units, measures glucose levels and, with the PPRESyO, healthy life is promoted with individualized meal plans.