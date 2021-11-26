AGS and Flow present the seventh edition of Argentina Game show Flow 2021, the gamer expo that will be held in person on December 10, 11 and 12 at the Costa Salguero venue.

Those interested in attending the event can download the Argentina Game Show Flow app, from the Google Play Store application stores or by entering from app.argentinagameshow.com from any device, and participate in the challenges to unlock the 12 rewards and get their ticket no fee.

This year, Flow continues to strengthen its commitment to Esports, this time as naming and main sponsor of the event, and also transmitting exclusive content the three days live on the channel Flow Gaming, at 601 by Flow.

Three days of luxury

Contests are part of the DNA of AGS Flow and this year will not be the exception. The event is loaded with content, entertainment, activities for fans of gaming, cosplay and, above all, Esports. In addition, there will be different arenas in which tournaments and competitions with top-level pro players will be played.

The games present will be Valorant, Fortnite, CS: GO, League of Legends, FIFA, F12021, NBA 2K, iRacing, Age Of Empires, Gran Turismo, Rocket League, PUBG, Mortal Kombat 11, Just Dance and Axie Infinity. They are all part of the agenda that will be enjoyed in Buenos Aires during the three most entertaining days of the year.

The conference will be full of talents and influencers, among which the cosplayers from Mexico stand out. Nadya Sonika and Shirahime, Carlyn Romero, Coscu together with his Army, Frankkaster, Markito Navaja, Zeko, ZZK, Goncho, Dengue, Julieta Allegretti, Valentina Kryp, La Jefatura, Magui Sunshine and many more. It will also have incredible music shows by LuckRa, Agosnisi, Manzana, Little Cake, Estani, Oscu, and great DJs of the moment.

And as a novelty for this year, the most important Esports organizations in our country with their own booth will also be present so that you are closer to them.

In addition, the Friday, December 10 the final of the tournament will be held Flow Xpress Cup, the tournament organized for amateur teams that, in addition to awarding an important prize, allows those who participate to gain experience in competitions with the aspiration of becoming Esports professionals.

Share it with your friends