When the end of the year comes, it is normal to look back and think about all that we have done (and what we have left to do). What have been 2021 fashion trends ? And the best movies? Well, something like that we ask ourselves with the emojis: which have been the most used in 2021.

As reported by the Unicode Consortium, the organization that regulates the use of emojis around the world, 92% of the world’s online population uses emojis to communicate and every year, publish a list with the emojis that we have used the most.

The most used emoticons of 2021

This year the absolute champion has been the face crying with laughter, this wonder 😂. And it is that 2021, although it has not been the best of years for humanity, it has had room for laughter in our digital conversations.

Along with the most used emoji, more than 5% of those we send are that face, we find another nine. After the laughs, the red heart, the most classic of all, followed by more laughs, the ok symbol with the finger or the crying face. These are the ten most used emoji around the world:

😂 ❤️ 🤣 👍 😭 🙏 😘 🥰 😍 😊

And it is that although every year they continue to go out and coming out emojis like the one of the man giving the bottle to a child , we always end up sending the classics. In 2022 the burning heart will try to gain positions as one of the most sent (It is our new favorite addition for next year), as well as the vaccines that are incorporated into the cast, but it is still too early to know if they will be able to surpass the great classics.

Emojis define us and define the conversations we have. Even “The blonde neighbor” has the theory that the last emoticon you sent is what will define 2022. Mine is crying with laughter, so it seems that a year of stiffness awaits me from laughing so much. And yours?

Your last used emoticon defines what your 2022 is going to be like.

Which? – The Blonde Neighbor (@lavecinarubia) December 4, 2021