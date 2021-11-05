This weekend one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year will take place in our country. This is the Formula 1 Grand Prix that will be raced in Mexico. As part of its impact, it is expected to generate profits of around $ 700 million. But now the most important thing is that it was announced that the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) will raffle three thousand tickets among its medical staff as thanks for their work during the pandemic.

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, representatives of the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE) and Formula 1, recognized the Social Security health personnel who cared for patients with COVID-19 for more than a year in the Temporary Attention Center (CAT) that was installed at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack (AHR).

During the “F1 Grand Prix of Mexico City, Motor of Well-being and Economic Reactivation” ceremony, held at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome facilities, a plaque was unveiled in recognition of the medical, nursing and health professionals that made it possible the recovery of 8,237 people with this disease who were treated at the CAT Autódromo.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, highlighted the participation of local and federal medical personnel who treated patients with COVID-19 at the IMSS Temporary Hospital installed in the AHR, as well as the private initiative that supported the process to attend to the people who needed it.

“You always have to recognize those who were at the forefront, as always: doctors, doctors, nurses, nurses, all the health workers, orderlies, all those who were at the fore. So the City once again showed its enormous solidarity, among us, among the institutions and also with the private institutions that helped us throughout this process, so thank you very much ”.

Formula 1 tickets for medical staff

Sheinbaum Pardo wished Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez the greatest success during his participation in the race next Sunday. He also said that as part of the recognition to the health personnel who were treating patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in the capital of the country and the IMSS, 3,000 tickets will be raffled to attend the Grand Prix of Mexico.

The capital’s president pointed out that from February 15 to October 28, almost 14 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were applied in Mexico City, even 200 thousand people were immunized a day. The foregoing, he commented, was thanks to the participation of authorities of the capital government in conjunction with institutions of the Government of Mexico.

In his message, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, pointed out that with the support of hundreds of people from different institutions, timely and inclusive care was provided to 8,237 people, who were reintegrated into their daily, work and family life.

He commented that it was difficult to imagine that in March 2020 there would be a large hospital at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome; “That was the challenge”; At first, this space was for non-serious patients and due to the increase in the pandemic, more and more people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were received.

Acknowledgments for Nursing Staff

Within the framework of this ceremony, the general director of Social Security presented Master María Isabel López López, who served as Head of the Nursing Service in this temporary hospital, the Miguel Hidalgo Award in Plaque Degree, which recognizes the medical staff of this unit for its contribution to saving lives during the health emergency.

In his message, Mr. Luis Alejandro Soberón Kuri, Executive President and General Director of CIE, said that within the framework of the Economic Reactivation Plan, which Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum invited the private sector, with the Grand Prize of Mexico City “We start a renewed engine in favor of the broadest and most inclusive economic spill”.

He also recalled that the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez opened its doors to the IMSS for the habilitation and operation of an Expansion Hospital that saved thousands of lives. Hence, “to the general director of the IMSS we acknowledge his determination to expand inclusive medical care in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, as well as to the professionals of the same Institute their great dedication and commitment,” he said.