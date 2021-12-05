For their courage, professionalism and exemplary conduct in the care of health emergencies, 217 health workers from the Office of Representation of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) Mexico City South received the Decoration Miguel Hidalgo in Grado Banda, for his contribution to saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The toughest recent test you’ve ever faced

The technical secretary of the General Directorate, Dr. Clicerio Coello Garcés, affirmed that this award was retaken to honor and recognize the effort that the country’s health personnel have made in the most difficult moments of the pandemic.

“It had been more than 40 years since a decoration like this was awarded, the pandemic generated many consequences, but what made it clear was the value, humanism and love of Mexican men and women for their country.”

Dr. Coello Garcés highlighted the feeling of pride in carrying this medal in his heart, as it is the highest decoration awarded by the Mexican State for eminent merits, vital or exemplary conduct and heroic acts.

For his part, Dr. Federico Héctor Marín Martínez, head of the IMSS Mexico City South Representation, affirmed that thanks to the strength of the institution, the management of the regulatory directors, the union representation and the labor and employer sectors , they are working on the recovery of medical services and are ready to attend to any adversity.

He pointed out that thanks to the vocation of service of health workers it was possible to save the life of those who needed it, beneficiaries or people without social security, under the policy of “zero rejections” and that in the most adverse days during the pandemic they gave more of themselves.

The importance of teamwork

In a symbolic way, 24 workers of the medical, nursing, TAOD, maintenance, conservation and general services, camillería, cleaning and hygiene and administrative personnel received the Miguel Hidalgo Award in Banda Degree from the hands of the IMSS authorities.

On behalf of the awarded health personnel, Dr. Alejandro Valle Arriaga, assigned to the General Hospital of Zone No. 30, thanked receiving such a high honor and affirmed that they will always be remembered as the generation that faced the COVID-19 pandemic, giving hope to Mexicans for the benefit of society.

“The perseverance and dedication of all of us who intervened in this health emergency highlighted the vocation of each one. I acknowledge all my fellow doctors, nurses, orderlies and other categories who have had a distinguished participation in the pandemic ”.

The head of the Decentralized Bodies Evaluation Unit, Luisa María Obrador Garrido; Dr. Carlos Fredy Cuevas García, Director of the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades del CMN Siglo XXI; the general secretaries of Sections XXXIV and XXXV of the National Union of Social Security Workers, Dr. Marcos Pavel Ramírez Acevedo and the nurse Julio César Bernal Buitrón respectively; Luis Antonio Larrinaga Montes de Oca, Owner Representative of CONCAMIN of the H. Consultative Council of the representation and Dr. María de Lourdes González Hernández, director of HGZ 1-A “Dr. Rodolfo Antonio de Mucha Macías ”.